Andrew Olle lecture: When people are losing interest in the news, journalists must ask ourselves hard questions

This is an edited version of the 26th annual Andrew Olle Media Lecture delivered by ABC journalist and author Leigh Sales in Sydney on Friday, October 27.

Now, as ABC staff will attest, it's often very difficult to find a vacant space in the car park, as it was on this day. I did a couple of laps but there was only one free spot — the one markedI had no time to waste, so I swung the car in, killed the ignition, raced to the lift and thought, "As soon as this interview is done, I'll come and move it".When I returned at 8:10pm after the show, I could see a note under my windscreen wiper.

I can only describe his face, when he clocked it was me, as ashen. "Oh no," he said. "Ms Sales? Really? Ms Buttrose's car space?""Oh no," he said again. "Look I've been sent out here to get the person's details, but … I can't with you Ms Sales, that would be disrespectful. Look, we know who you are, I'm going to let you go, but you know if there's phone calls tomorrow, I'm just doing my job. headtopics.com

As soon as I hit send, I rang Annabel Crabb and read her the text. She said, "Mate, you are in more trouble than a mink in Denmark." In that context, in heavily male-dominated workplaces with zero concessions to women, let alone single mothers like Ita, she was the first woman to edit a major Australian newspaper, founding editor of one of the country's most influential magazines Cleo and editor of the Women's Weekly at the peak of its power, landing in one in four households. She pioneered her own publishing empire with the magazine Ita and of course she's now been chair of the ABC for almost five years.

