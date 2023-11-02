Andrew Forrest, Camilla and the $24 million payday

Camilla Franks, photographed for AFR Magazine in March 2023. The company has a partnership with Disney.A $24 million dividend was paid to Camilla’s owners, up from $1.2 million in the previous year. Andrew and Nicola Forrest bought a 25 per cent stake in Camilla in January, suggesting their Tattarang investment vehicle would have pocketed up to $3 million. Ms Frank, who remains the majority owner, would have been in line for the rest, although neither party would confirm the breakdown.
“Like many privately owned companies, we release dividends from time to time in accordance with our performance,” Camilla chief executive Jane McNally said.
Ms McNally said international sales now accounted for 40 per cent of the business. The five-year plan to grow the brand’s retail footprint was on track and would not be hindered by the profit fall. “This year we reinvested some of our profits, alongside Tattarang’s investment, to accelerate our growth plans,” she said.
She pointed to new store concepts, further investment in digital marketing and premium collaborations (such as the company’s partnership with Disney) as key investments. Camilla will open four new stores by February 2024, including two in the US (in Florida and New Jersey).
The accounts show legal fees quadrupled during the year, while travel and accommodation doubled to $1.4 million. The company also wrote down the receipt of a $1 million COVID-19 wage subsidy in FY22.
