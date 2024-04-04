Andrew Bogut mocks AFL's illicit drugs policy, claims players offered him drugs

Australian NBA champion Andrew Bogut has mocked the AFL's illicit drugs policy, claiming 'everyone' knew 'what goes on in Melbourne' and revealing players offered him drugs. Former basketball star Andrew Bogut has mocked the AFL’s controversial illicit drugs policy, revealing he has been 'offered' drugs by footballers in Melbourne.

The policy has been at the centre of controversy since Independent MP Andrew Wilkie revealed evidence in parliament the league had facilitated off the books drug tests for players, with those who test positive encouraged to fake an injury to avoid the lengthy bans that would come from testing positive on game day. Former NBA star Andrew Bogut has mocked the AFL’s controversial illicit drugs policy, revealing he has been 'offered' drugs by footballers in Melbourne. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Image

