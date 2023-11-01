An RBA rate rise next week is now an even-money bet, and figures reveal just how damaging it would be

And of course if you were running the RBA you would also want to consider what type of things were driving inflation in the September quarter:. He was asked about the pathway to a “soft landing” – ie where inflation falls without us going into a recession.

When the prices of things you can’t avoid paying for rise faster than others then that obviously reduces your ability to spend elsewhere. In this way petrol, electricity and rental price rises have the same impact as do interest rate rises.

The latest figures showed that for employee households, the cost of living in the September quarter rose not 1.2% as did the CPI, but by 2.0%, and by a whopping 9.0% over the past year:The reason employee households saw their cost of living rise so much is because they are the more likely to have a mortgage.

By contrast, households whose main income is government transfers (not including the age pension) spend just 2.

The most recent figures of the volume of retail spending will come out tomorrow, but we know that the volume has been falling, and is now back to pre-pandemic trend levels:This of course is what you would expect – when the cost of non-retail items such as petrol, mortgages, rents, electricity, property rates, medical services and insurance are rising, you are going to buy less in the shops.

