‘An established formula’: Bazball added to Collins Dictionary

Bazball was also named by HarperCollins as one of the 10 most significant new words of the year in 2023. Collins defines Bazball as “a style of Test cricket in which the batting side plays in a highly aggressive manner”.The word Bazball was first coined by Andrew Miller, the UK editor at the ESPNCricinfo website, in May 2022, shortly after McCullum’s appointment as head coach.

“‘Bazball’ was first coined in 2022, but has seen an increase in usage of over 400 per cent in 2023. It refers to an aggressive style of cricket that brought a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of England’s Test cricket team under their coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum.

McCullum was appointed at the same time as Ben Stokes was made captain, with all-rounder Stokes driving the aggressive approach. The coach has previously said that he dislikes the word. “I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on,” he said last year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: ‘An established formula’: Bazball added to Collins DictionaryThe term, coined to describe England’s ultra-aggressive approach under coach Brendon McCullum, has been named one of the 10 most significant new words of the year.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘AI’ named most notable word of 2023 by Collins dictionaryChosen from a list that includes ‘greedflation’, ‘nepo baby’ and ‘deinfluencing’, use of term has quadrupled this year

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Man, 81, faces court accused of stealing more than $900K meant for superannuation, investments and loanPolice in South Australia allege that between 2015 and 2022, Robert Wayne Collins was acting in a position of trust when he was paid the money by several people.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Elderly Man Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Superannuation FundsAn 81-year-old man in Hackham is facing charges of stealing money from people who believed they were investing in their superannuation funds. Robert Wayne Collins is accused of aggravated theft and dishonest dealing, with a thorough financial investigation requested by prosecutors. The alleged incidents occurred between August 2015 and March 2022.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Kamala Harris acknowledges 'existential threats' posed by AI and urges safe innovationHarris acknowledged existential threats posed by AI but added that it was a moment of 'profound opportunity' and this was a chance to 'seize the moment'

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Wemby sparks comeback over KD after legends’ warning; contender cops reality check: NBA WrapBasketball: Victor Wembanyama has added another highlight play to his young resume. Wemby crossed superstar Kevin Durant on his way to the rim as the Spurs came from behind to defeat the Suns.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕