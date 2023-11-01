‘An established formula’: Bazball added to Collins Dictionary

Bazball was also named by HarperCollins as one of the 10 most significant new words of the year in 2023. Collins defines Bazball as “a style of Test cricket in which the batting side plays in a highly aggressive manner”.The word Bazball was first coined by Andrew Miller, the UK editor at the ESPNCricinfo website, in May 2022, shortly after McCullum’s appointment as head coach.

“‘Bazball’ was first coined in 2022, but has seen an increase in usage of over 400 per cent in 2023. It refers to an aggressive style of cricket that brought a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of England’s Test cricket team under their coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum.

McCullum was appointed at the same time as Ben Stokes was made captain, with all-rounder Stokes driving the aggressive approach. The coach has previously said that he dislikes the word. “I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on,” he said last year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.