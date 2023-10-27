The narrow road to the deep north suitably unfolds like an epic poem. Up mossy steps and down cedar-shaded tracks we flow, fluid as the verse written by 17th-century haiku master Matsuo Basho.

Burgeoning though it was, the Edo of 1689 was still a low-slung settlement from whose hillocks Basho could discern the faint outline of Mount Fuji as he set off in the gloom of a spring dawn, his torn trousers mended, his hat fixed with a new strap, his sight assailed by cherry blossoms “bidding me a last farewell”.

“Remember, haiku must contain a seasonal reference,” says Amanda, as we workshop poems to echo the passing scene. Somewhere deep in those woods we’ll discover that Bob is a poet. We will spy the pair occasionally, trailing through the woods like wisps of thread.Our journey to walk 46 kilometres starts with a single train ride from Sendai to Kokufu-Tagajo, where we disembark and set off on foot towards the ruins of Tagajo Castle. Here stands a cairn so ancient and enduring it moved Basho to tears. headtopics.com

Later, we’ll learn that they’ve just completed the far more arduous Kumano Kodo pilgrimage; no wonder they glide with such ease up and down these hillocks. While Basho carried his baggage on his back, ours has been transferred ahead. But our dining arrangements are surely similar: a kaiseki of such delicacies as beef tongue, burdock soup and candied sweet potatoes.

They’re nocturnal and unlikely to attack, but we thump the bear-warning boards erected along the path nonetheless, and heed the booklet’s suggestion that, “it never hurts to make some noise. Occasional clapping and singing recommended!” “Hello, bears,” Amanda croons. “So nice not to meet you!” headtopics.com

