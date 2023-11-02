Amy Schumer says she has lost friends over her outspoken support of Israel: ‘I stand for the truth’

"I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters." The"Trainwreck" and"Snatched" star trended on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon as tensions rose over some content posted to her account, including a video clip of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., denouncing antisemitism and asserting Israel's right to exist.

Bernice King responded to the post, however, writing Tuesday on X,"Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released…"

King called for a ceasefire in other posts, including one on Friday which read,"it is midnight in the Middle East and in the world, as Palestinians endure death and devastation, now including near-total cellular and internet blackout resulting from Israel's strikes. And as people weep for loved ones in Israel who were taken hostage and/or killed by Hamas.

"As I mourn the unconscionable disregard for humanity, and appeal for the release of all hostages, I, once again, passionately urge a ceasefire and immediate deployment to Gaza of additional, crucial life-saving supplies at the scale needed. We can't wait."

Amy Schumer arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's"Snatched" at the Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

