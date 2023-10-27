Among the grain crops of northern NSW, there's a boom of farming mums planting fields of flowers

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThere are flowers blooming among the paddocks full of grain around Tamworth in northern New South Wales, and mums on the land are planting them.

Shona Robilliard began her cut-flower business, King George Farm, three years ago after she ditched her veggie patch for the beautiful blooms she now grows."I've always had veggie gardens ... and I started playing with putting flower seeds in amongst the veggies just to attract the bees and the pollinators, and I really liked the flowers," she said.

Ms Robilliard wanted to find something that would provide extra income and allow her to stay at home with her children. "Being on the land, gardening is something that a lot of us all do and it's only natural just to start a little business from it. It's great to see other women getting into it." headtopics.com

Her journey to becoming a flower farmer was a little different though — Ms Wheaton needed flowers for her wedding bouquet."I began growing flowers to add to our wedding ... I actually had so many flowers I couldn't give them away to friends and family," she said.

Flash forward two years and Ms Wheaton is a new mum and she has expanded her flower patch, starting a business known as Stoney Creek Co to supply local florists."I take my son out there in the pram ... it's been a really nice process getting him out there and amongst the flowers," Ms Wheaton said. headtopics.com

Peony grower Barry Philp has been growing flowers at Uralla for more than 20 years. He's excited to see more flower farmers across the region."There are a lot of new people growing flowers popping up here, there and everywhere. You would be surprised where they are and that's been quite exciting," he said.

