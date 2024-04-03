American Rugby Sevens Talent Liz Tafuna Signs with Roosters' NRLW Side

The Roosters' NRLW side has signed American rugby sevens talent Liz Tafuna who starred at the NRL's talent combine in Las Vegas. The California-based 21-year-old is set to link up with the Roosters before the team's pre-season campaign kicks off in June. Rugby league's American push has paid its first dividend, with USA rugby sevens talent Liz Tafuna penning a contract with the Sydney Roosters' NRLW side.

The New Zealand-born, California-based 21-year-old will link up with the Roosters before their pre-season starts in June, after starring at the NRL's talent combine in Las Vegas ahead of the season-opening double-header. Tafuna, who has played rugby union for the USA along with sevens, is in line to become the first American to play in the NRLW. ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headline

