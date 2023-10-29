American ice hockey player dies after horrific in-game accident

Adam Johnson, an American ice hockey player, has died after a shocking accident in a game in England.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

“The thoughts of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time,” the EIHL added. Shortly after the accident, players reportedly formed a ring around Johnson while he received treatment before protective screens were raised. headtopics.com

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news,” the Panthers said.