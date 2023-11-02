‘Ambitious’: Australia’s net-zero task laid bare

“It’s important for me to acknowledge that without more decisive action, across all levels of government, working with investors, industry and communities, the energy transition could fall short of what the country needs,” Dr Chalmers said.

“Put simply, to meet our potential – to maximise our advantages in renewable energy and the economic and industrial opportunities that will come from them – we need to get more projects off the ground, faster.”

In his speech, the Treasurer called for $225bn in additional investment for low emissions technology by 2050. The report puts forward six decarbonisation plans related to the energy, industry, agriculture, transport and resources sectors to “map out an efficient and transformative path to net zero”.Dr Chalmers said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent visit to the US to discuss clean energy incentives with President Joe Biden would encourage more Australian clean energy manufacturers to anchor their supply chains locally.

