Amazon revenue jumps on web sales, cost cuts

Amazon.com reported revenue and profit that topped analysts' estimates, buoyed by rising sales in its retail unit and significant cost-cutting.

“The retail giant’s slowdown last year appears to be in the rear-view mirror as it has embarked on significant cost-cutting throughout this year and sharpened its focus on key growth areas, such as its high-margin online marketplace — and the services it can sell to those sellers — and advertising,” said Zak Stambor, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky stopped short of saying that AWS growth has bottomed out, explaining that the division is seeing a number of cross currents. But it may be a sign the pullback in corporate spending on cloud services isn't over yet, and a potential worry for investors.

The growth in spending on technology and infrastructure, a category that includes the salaries of software engineers and costs for AWS servers, rose by just 8.8 per cent, about a quarter of the rate of a year ago.

Operating income increased to $US11.2 billion, compared with $US2.5 billion in the period a year ago. Analysts, on average, estimated $US7.71 billion.The company's central online stores also produced a better-than-expected performance. The unit generated $US57.3 billion, a 7 per cent increase from the period a year earlier. The quarter included Prime Day, Amazon's mid-summer shopping bonanza. Advertising sales jumped 26 per cent to $US12 billion, also topping estimates.

