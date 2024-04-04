Amazon Ditches Cashierless Supermarket System

Amazon has ditched its cashierless supermarket system, whereby customers with a Prime membership could simply walk out with a cart full of groceries having never checked out or swiped a credit card. Amazon is ditching its “Just Walk Out” program at its high-tech Fresh grocery stores as it remodels the supermarkets. Amazon first announced the cashierless system in 2018 when it debuted the first 10,400-square-foot “Amazon Go Grocery” store near its Seattle headquarters.

The concept vowed to offer a new era of grocery shopping where Amazon Prime users scan their member QR code to enter, pick up the items they want and then just stroll out of the store with a cart full of groceries having never checked out or swiped a credit card. After a futuristic system of cameras and sensors calculated what groceries shoppers left with, they would later be notified via their Amazon account what the bill came to

