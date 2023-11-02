Amazing reason jets suddenly flying faster

“That is because Mach 1 or the speed of sound, which is roughly 767mph (1234kmph) at a fixed point on the Earth, is not the same when you go up in altitude.“Now the ground speed that we report on, the 760mph (1223kmph) that these jetliners have been flying across the North Atlantic, is actually a product of not only the speed of the aeroplane but also the speed of the wind.”

Mr Van Dam said Mother Nature was “giving a little bit of a kick, a tailwind to these transatlantic jets with wind speeds of over 200mph (322kmph) in the upper levels of the atmosphere” where the planes fly at about 40,000 feet.

CNN meteorologist Sara Tonks said it was “this week’s burst of cold air” in the US that was making the jet stream (wind where planes fly) so strong at the moment. The speedy flights thanks to nature are a welcomed treat for passengers who await the development of commercial supersonic aircraft to cut their flight times.fly from Melbourne to Los Angeles in just 8.5 hoursColorado-based company Boom is developing a commercial supersonic aircraft called Overture and already has orders from three airlines – Japan Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines.

Boom told news.com.au Australians on-board Overture would be able to travel to international destinations in almost half the time.

