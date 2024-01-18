Amateur Archivist Captures Extraordinary Front Yards

David Wadelton, author of 'Front Yard', considers himself a self-appointed amateur archivist, having photographed over 1000 front yards over the years. He is particularly drawn to front yards that are unique, extraordinary, or represent a passing period. One of the most extraordinary front yards he has come across is a scale model of the Parthenon in Tootgarook, complete with columns and a statue of David.

Wadelton sees his photography as a way to capture and preserve these front yards before they disappear





