Amateur Archivist Captures Extraordinary Front Yards

David Wadelton, author of 'Front Yard', considers himself a self-appointed amateur archivist, having photographed over 1000 front yards over the years. He is particularly drawn to front yards that are unique, extraordinary, or represent a passing period. One of the most extraordinary front yards he has come across is a scale model of the Parthenon in Tootgarook, complete with columns and a statue of David.
Wadelton sees his photography as a way to capture and preserve these front yards before they disappear
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.