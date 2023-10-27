Alyssa Healy issues health update as she races the clock to be fit for India after ‘vicious dog attack’

Alyssa Healy will miss the rest of the Women’s Big Bash League and is in a race against the clock to tour India after a dog bite badly injured one of her fingers. Healy visited surgeons for a second time late this week after the gruesome incident on Saturday night, in which she suffered a severed artery and some nerve damage. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Grace Harris breaks bat in viral WBBL moment.

“I’ll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition.” Speaking shortly after the incident, Healy’s national teammate Phoebe Litchfield said the injury was ugly. “It sounded like a pretty vicious dog attack, and I don’t know if this is public, just a lacerated finger, I’m pretty sure, so hopefully she’s alright,” Litchfield said.

