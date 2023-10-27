Alyssa Healy in race to be fit for Australia’s tour of India after dog bite ends her WBBL season

The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 campaign, despite successful surgery on the index finger she injured last weekend inIt leaves Australia’s stand-in captain in a race against time to recover for the multi tour of India starting in late December.“This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers,” Healy said. “My focus now will be on making a full recovery and returning to play when the time is right.

“I’ll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition. I’ll enjoy being able to watch the WBBL from afar as the tournament continues to go from strength to strength.”

After being taken to hospital on Saturday night, Healy was pulled from the Sixers’ derby against the Thunder the day after and also missed Tuesday’s defeat to Brisbane Heat.Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' thoughts on the biggest stories and a review of the week’s actionShe has played just one WBBL game this season – the Sixers’ opener against Melbourne Stars. She scored 10 with the bat but made two stumpings and took one catch in the two-run defeat. headtopics.com

Healy deputised as Australia captain for the absent Meg Lanning in the most recent Ashes series and against the West Indies on home soil earlier this month.

