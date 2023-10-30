Alleged South Australian 'bicycle bandit' Kym Parsons to be released on bail for medical treatment

The South Australian Supreme Court has upheld an Adelaide magistrate's decision to grant the state's alleged 'bicycle bandit' bail, after his defence lawyer told the court his terminally ill client had lost seven kilograms since going into custody.

Police say from July 2004 to June 2009, robberies occurred at banks in various towns including Lobethal, Blackwood, Mount Pleasant, Tanunda, Yankalilla, Balaklava and Willunga, with a total of more than $250,000 stolen.At the time, police were investigating whether the 'bicycle bandit' was responsible due to what they described as "striking similarities" between the robberies.

The Supreme Court was then asked to review the decision, with prosecutor Darren Evans telling the court Mr Parsons was a "great risk to the community" with police allegedly locating 4000 rounds of ammunition, unregistered firearms and a "robbery planning manifesto" at his newly purchased home. headtopics.com

"There was also a large amount of ammunition which was for the use of a handgun, no handgun was located," Mr Evans said.But Mr Parson's lawyer David Edwardson KC told the court his client had a strong case for home detention as he wasn't receiving the "gold standard" of health care which is meant to be provided for people in custody.

The KC added Mr Parsons was sharing a cell with a man who had not showered in 10 days, and his client had not received his medications in specific time frames advised by his doctor. Justice Bampton told both counsel if it were not for Mr Parson's health issues, the prosecution's application wasn't a matter she would dismiss.Justice Bampton also tightened Mr Parsons's home detention orders, so he could only leave the house for medical treatment. headtopics.com

