Alleged money laundering syndicate ringleader Zhuo Chen granted bail week after arrest by AFP

The alleged ringleader of a money laundering syndicate owns a $10 million house outright and poses a risk of fleeing the country on a private jet, prosecutors say. Last week, seven people were arrested after officers swooped on Changjiang's premises around the country. Police alleged the business helped criminals launder almost $230 million over the past three years.
Prosecutors revealed some of the inner workings of the alleged crime syndicate, as they fought Mr Chen's bid to be released on bail, arguing he could interfere with witnesses and posed a flight risk. Prosecutors said Mr Chen and Ms Lu lived in a $10 million home in the Melbourne suburb of Balwyn, which they owned outright.
Defence barrister Dermot Dann said his client would be pleading not guilty, and flagged a lengthy court battle ahead.Accused allegedly received cut of 'pig-butchering' scam Pig butchering, also known as romance scams, involves criminals befriending victims and stealing money invested in online trading platforms, including cryptocurrency.The AFP officer said Mr Chen was captured on a phone recording saying: "We f***ing accepted about $100 million, right?"
Investigators also hold concerns that Mr Chen could have access to millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts. They also alleged he had used stolen money to purchase blocks of land. They included Jing Zhu, 35, and Jin Wang, 33, who prosecutors described as the general manager of Changjiang.
