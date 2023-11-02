Alleged money laundering syndicate ringleader Zhuo Chen granted bail week after arrest by AFP

The alleged ringleader of a money laundering syndicate owns a $10 million house outright and poses a risk of fleeing the country on a private jet, prosecutors say. Last week, seven people were arrested after officers swooped on Changjiang's premises around the country. Police alleged the business helped criminals launder almost $230 million over the past three years.

Prosecutors revealed some of the inner workings of the alleged crime syndicate, as they fought Mr Chen's bid to be released on bail, arguing he could interfere with witnesses and posed a flight risk. Prosecutors said Mr Chen and Ms Lu lived in a $10 million home in the Melbourne suburb of Balwyn, which they owned outright.

Defence barrister Dermot Dann said his client would be pleading not guilty, and flagged a lengthy court battle ahead.Accused allegedly received cut of 'pig-butchering' scam Pig butchering, also known as romance scams, involves criminals befriending victims and stealing money invested in online trading platforms, including cryptocurrency.The AFP officer said Mr Chen was captured on a phone recording saying: "We f***ing accepted about $100 million, right?"

Investigators also hold concerns that Mr Chen could have access to millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts. They also alleged he had used stolen money to purchase blocks of land. They included Jing Zhu, 35, and Jin Wang, 33, who prosecutors described as the general manager of Changjiang.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Investigation underway after alleged attempted abduction of teen girl in MelbourneA﻿ digitally-generated image of the alleged perpetrator has been released.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Best friend’s warning before alleged murderThe best friend of a lawyer who was allegedly killed by her partner at a Perth hotel says she voiced some concerns in recent weeks.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSSYDNEY: Nine-year-old injured in alleged hit-and-run crash in Hawthorn, Melbourne7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Revealed: Firm where alleged tax exploitation scheme partner workedEY Australia has outed itself as the big four firm involved in a court case in which a former partner is fighting to keep his name secret.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Alleged Conwoman Faces Court on Deceptive Conduct ChargesA woman accused of deceptive conduct appeared in court, facing charges related to alleged crimes committed between September 4 and 9. The judge banned her from stalking or attempting to locate a protected person.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers receive alleged rape victim's mobile phone dataData from the phone of a woman who police allege was raped by former Liberal party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has been received by his lawyers, a court has heard.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕