Alleged money-laundering ringleader given bail

It’s alleged almost $229m in dirty cash was moved in and out of the country, with the syndicate claiming a 10 per cent fee. He said Mr Chen had allegedly reported a $49,000 income in the last financial year, but allegedly received more than $6m into accounts he controlled.

“We f------ accepted about $100,000 right. It’s all pig butchering money,” Detective Martin alleged Mr Chen said in a taped phone call.Opposing bail, prosecutor John Saunders said police held concern Mr Chen could have access to significant amounts of money and networks overseas.

Mr Chen’s wife, Jie Lu, is accused of involvement in the alleged syndicate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw . Mr Chen was granted bail by Magistrate Malcolm Thomas who found that while there were substantial risks, these could be moderated by “onerous” bail conditions.

“In this case satisfied there is a risk … under these conditions the level of risk would substantially reduce.” Police allege Jin Wang was a “key facilitator” for the group. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw .

