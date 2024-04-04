Alleged Cult Leader and Convicted Pedophile William 'Little Pebble' Kamm to be Released on Bail

Convicted pedophile and alleged cult leader William Kamm , also known as ' Little Pebble ', is set to be released on bail while awaiting trial for grooming allegations . Kamm and his partner, Sandy Mathison , were arrested after a 19-year-old girl accused them of grooming her when she was six years old.

Kamm, who has been described as having a 'dangerous interest' in girls under 16, has been in custody since March. The alleged incidents took place on the New South Wales south coast.

