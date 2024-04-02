Allegations of Perks and Fresh Evidence in Bruce Lehrmann's Defamation Case

The program alleges that Bruce Lehrmann received perks, including a $361 steak and reimbursement for the cost of sex workers and drugs, before signing an exclusive interview deal with the network. The network is seeking to present fresh evidence about Lehrmann's dealings with Seven as part of its defence in his defamation case.

The case involves an interview with Brittany Higgins aired on Taylor Auerbach's show.

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

Former Spotlight Producer Claims Thousands of Dollars Billed to Network for Bruce Lehrmann InterviewFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach claims that thousands of dollars were billed to the network for accommodation, dining expenses, and Thai massages while courting Bruce Lehrmann for an exclusive television interview. The case of former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann being defamed by Lisa Wilkinson's interview of Brittany Higgins on Channel Ten has been reopened.

Network Ten wins bid to have Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case reopenedFormer Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann's Federal Court defamation case against Network Ten over coverage of Brittany Higgins's rape allegation will be reopened, after new evidence emerged in the case.

Bruce Lehrmann defamation judgment delayed for new text leak evidenceIn an extraordinary bid to introduce new evidence at the eleventh hour, judgment in his lawsuit against Network Ten has been delayed.

Network Ten wins bid to reopen Bruce Lehrmann's defamation caseJudgment in Bruce Lehrmann's lawsuit against Network Ten has been delayed after an extraordinary bid to introduce new evidence at the eleventh hour.

Bruce Lehrmann leaked thousands of documents to Seven: ex-producerNetwork Ten has won a bid to reopen its defence against former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann, using new evidence from former Seven producer Taylor Auerbach.

