Allegations against Red Bull team principal continue to haunt F1

The issue that has dominated F1 all season shows no sign of going away, much as the beleaguered Red Bull team principal, would like to draw a line under it. On Tuesday the female employee who brought allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner was described by a family friend as angry and intimidated but determined that the truth would come out, once more putting Horner and Red Bull under focus.
Since she had her grievance dismissed, she has been suspended from her job, launched an appeal against the grievance decision made by an internal investigation and reportedly submitted a complaint to the FIA regarding a breach of the sport’s code of conduct, which the governing body is obliged to investigate. She is understood to have made clear her intent to take the matter to an employment tribunal should her appeal fail, which could potentially bring details of the case into the public domain.Horner will face a barrage of questions on the subject in Japan, as will the FIA and F
