Allan defends hefty pay packets of 2026 Comm Games executives

The minimum executive salary was in the $180,000 – $199,999 band, while 11 executives were paid more than $300,000. One executive was classified as being paid $500,000+. Jacinta Allan has defended the salaries paid to executives who worked on the 2026 Commonwealth Games, only for the event to be cancelled. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Enrique Ascui

The annual report showed that all up there were 74.4 full-time equivalent staff employed by the organising committee at the end of June. The work the organising committee put into the games fell apart in July when then-premier Daniel Andrews announced the government was not proceeding with the event.The government had last year budgeted $2.6 billion for the games but Mr Andrews said updated costings had put the event at between $6 to $7 billion.

"A world class team was recruited and they worked tirelessly to build, test and cost a strong delivery program," the pair wrote. "While the OC staff and Board directors all share a sense of disappointment, they are proud of the team assembled, the plan that was built, the local people they learned from and the hope they felt."

The opposition issued a statement on Wednesday attacking the"waste and mismanagement" of the Victorian government over the games.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: SBS Secures Exclusive Rights to Broadcast 2026 FIFA Men's World CupSBS, the hybrid public broadcaster, has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The deal allows SBS to retain both broadcast and digital rights to the expanded tournament featuring 104 matches and 48 national teams. SBS has been the home of football on Australian television for almost 40 years.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: SBS Secures Exclusive Rights to Broadcast 2026 FIFA Men's World CupSBS, the hybrid public broadcaster, has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The deal allows SBS to retain both broadcast and digital rights to the expanded tournament featuring 104 matches and 48 national teams. SBS has been the home of football on Australian television for almost 40 years.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: SBS scores exclusive broadcast rights to 2026 FIFA World CupThe public broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 will be broadcast on SBS after new rights deal struckThe broadcaster will keep its 40-year relationship with soccer’s international body intact, after outbidding other networks and streamers.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS to Exclusively Broadcast 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in AustraliaSBS has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in Australia, marking 40 years of being the home of football. The deal includes both free-to-air broadcast and digital rights, allowing SBS to bring every match live in high definition. The tournament will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with a record 16 venues hosting the matches. It will also feature an expanded format with 48 national teams.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Football Australia to Seek Hosting Rights for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026Football Australia has announced its intention to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026, following the success of the recent Women’s World Cup. Additionally, Australia aims to obtain hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕