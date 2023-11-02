‘All we can do now is run away’: is time up for the sinking Colombian islands of San Bernardo?

Santa Cruz del Islote, part of the San Bernardo archipelago, a few miles off Colombia’s Caribbean coast, is typical of many of the world’s“It’s very worrying. The tides and sea levels are rising and flooding many homes. We’re worried that our islands are disappearing,” says Adrián Caraballo, a young islander and local climate campaigner.

Santa Cruz del Islote, one of the most densely populated islands in the world, is extremely vulnerable to climate change.and are home to about 1,500 people. They lie amid an intricate web of coral reefs and a dense maze of mangroves at an average of only 2 metres (6ft) above the waterline.People here depend on small-scale artisanal fishing and tourism to survive.

And Maravilla will not be the last in San Bernardo to vanish, according to local conservationists and scientists. “The long-term future for these islands is disappearance. It’s a shame,” says Díaz.Both Ceycén and Panda Islands teeter on the brink, with locals fearing they may be submerged within 10 years. Years ago, Panda Island was split in two as the rising seas penetrated and eroded its web of mangroves.

For years, anxious islanders have feared for the safety of the school. Its foundations have already collapsed once, and many fear it could happen again. “The climate crisis has a very important impact on the economic issues of the small islands, as food fishing and the coral reefs will be deeply affected,” says Sandra Vilardy, a prominent ecologist and, until recently, the Colombian vice-minister for the environment. “It impacts not only food security but also the physical security of the inhabitants.”

