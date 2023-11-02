All the Light We Cannot See review – this terrible mess is a one-way ticket to Triteland

In a terrifically French bistro nearby, an evil Nazi, Sgt Maj Reinhold von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger), is menacingly eating oysters and drinking wine served by a frightened but brave bistro owner. Von Rumpel seems to have been imported from another thing entirely – ’Allo ’Allo!, perhaps, or Raiders of the Lost Ark. The last becomes the frontrunner when it is revealed that he is hunting for a cursed gem hidden by Marie-Laure that he thinks will cure him (of cancer, not nazism).
Meanwhile, our good orphaned unwilling Nazi, Werner (Louis Hofmann), survives the loss of his unit to the aerial bombardment and is soon keeping Marie-Laure’s existence hidden from their replacements by any means necessary.
There are flashbacks too: to Werner’s childhood in the orphanage because he is such an orphan; and – much more challengingly because they involve Mark Ruffalo at his most sickeningly schmaltzy and doing a European accent –
to Marie-Laure’s childhood. We see Ruffalo as her museum curator father Daniel, teaching her the way around Paris via miniature carvings of the cityscape and then out in the real world itself. All the while, he assures her that blind people in 1930s France have nothing to worry about at all, and he’s going to show her some beautiful jewels she can see with her fingers – which is like having 10 eyes, five times more than most people have! (I do not make this up.
Back in the present, Marie-Laure dips her face in remarkably clean bath water before a stained glass window and ponders the wisdom of all things. Good for her.
