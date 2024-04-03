All Japanese families to have same surname by 2531, study suggests

All Japanese families will have the same surname by 2531, a new study suggests. Japan is the only country in the world forcing couples to adopt one family name after marriage, with an exception for those who wed foreign nationals. In a new study, professor Hiroshi Yoshida projects all Japanese people will be known as "Sato-san", the most common last name, unless the civil code is changed.

Yoshida, a professor of economy at Tohoku University's Research Center for Aged Economy and Society, argues the current system undermines "individual dignity" and could lead to the loss of family and regional heritage. "If everyone becomes Sato, we may have to be addressed by our first names or by numbers," he said, according to the Mainichi. "I don't think that would be a good world to live in." Yoshida's calculated that the proportion of Japanese people named Sato increased 1.0083 times from 2022 to 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everyone in Japan will be called Sato by 2531 unless marriage law changed, says professorSato will become the only option by 2531, suggests modelling as part of campaign to overturn outdated law requiring spouses to have same surname

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Luxurious Garden Estate with Japanese-Inspired Tea HouseDiscover Pirramimma, a luxurious garden estate with an orchard, water features, sculptures, and a Japanese-inspired tea house. This unique country estate celebrates architectural restraint while providing ample space for cooking, entertaining, and displaying art.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Daniel Ricciardo cops fresh setback for Japanese Grand Prix after troubles in Melbourne7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

The Oxford English Dictionary’s latest update adds 23 Japanese wordsMore than half of the borrowed words relate to cooking, while Kintsugi, the increasingly popular art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer is also included

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Revealed: Idaho professor behind extremist site that spread conspiraciesBSU’s Scott Yenor ran Action Idaho, which attacked the university, LGBTQ+ people and Republicans deemed not rightwing enough

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Cat in a vat: Japanese city warned over dangers of feline that fell in toxic chemicalsEmployee of metal plant in Fukuyama spotted a trail of yellowy-brown paw prints leading away from a container of hexavalent chromium

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »