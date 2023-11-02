All eyes on Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler after epic Matildas victory

But attention quickly turned to Cleary in the crowd after he and Fowler were spotted earlier in the day, cuddling up together amid months of speculation about a potential relationship. Fowler left her hotel on Wednesday morning and met up with the Penrith captain, who is understood to have travelled to Perth for the match.

The couple were then seen laughing and holding hands before Fowler walked back to her accommodation where the Matildas were staying. Cleary was then captured in the crowd on Wednesday night, watching on as Fowler shined in the second half.

“Fowler needs all the screen time for that goal, not Nathan Cleary, please Channel 10," one fan wrote on X. Cleary resides in Penrith, where he plays for the Panthers under the watch of his father, the team’s coach Ivan Cleary.“It is what is, it's a little bit annoying to not have a private life but I like to not talk about it too much and keep anything I can private," he said.November 1, 2023

