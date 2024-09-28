All Eyes On Ben Simmons As He Aims For A Resurgence With The Nets

And though he’s been cleared for the official start of camp — and been among their best players in their pickup games the past month, sources told The Post — the question of whether he can stay on the floor is going to hang over the team.All eyes will be on Ben Simmons . Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP“Being the competitive guy he is, you wish him well and you hope he can get out there on the court.

It’ll be a rebuilding year for the Nets, who have already been together and playing pickup games for weeks to get a head start for new coach Jordi Fernandez.He’s missed 189 of 246 games over the prior three seasons, and all eight of Brooklyn’s playoff games due to a bad back. Brooklyn is a solid 31-26 when he’s played the past two seasons and a sorry 46-61 when he didn’t. Or, for perspective, a 45-win pace falling to 35-win pace.

“Ben is a very good player. And Ben being healthy, he can rebound, push, do all that stuff that can help us create really good shots. We want to play fast. He’s one of the best playmakers to be able to do that, from rebounding to pushing to throwing the ball ahead.

Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets NBA Injuries Rebuilding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Episode 11: Grim details emerge of Amy Wensley’s partner David Simmons shooting pet dog7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Foord nets four as Arsenal rout Rangers to close on Women’s Champions LeagueArsenal beat Rangers 6-0 thanks to four goals from Caitlin Foord, an Alessia Russo strike and a Kim Little penalty, with Jonas Eidevall’s side now set to face Rosenborg

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Aged Care Minister Promises 'Safety Nets' for Residents After Government Asks Wealthy Retirees to Pay MoreAustralian Aged Care Minister Anika Wells has defended reforms requiring wealthy retirees to contribute more towards aged care costs, assuring them that 'safety nets' will protect vulnerable residents from financial hardship.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith welcomed at Defence party days before Marles strips officers’ medalsThe war criminal attended a gala to mark a Special Air Service Regiment anniversary days before the government stripped officers of honours earned in Afghanistan.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Ben Crowe and Culture Amp’s Didier Elzinga on where companies get it wrongMany employers are trying to drive performance to boost the bottom line by doubling down on KPIs and bonuses. There is a better way.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Ben Harvey’s week inside Australia’s toughest drug rehab centre, Shalom House7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »