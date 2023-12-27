Ali Hajimiri's Research on Space Solar Power

Ali Hajimiri has spent a decade researching how to put solar panels in space and beam the energy down to Earth. Yet when the Caltech electrical engineering professor talks about his work, people always have three questions, usually in this order: Why not just put solar panels on Earth? Are you going fry birds in the sky? Are you building a Death Star? Hajmiri jokes he plans to have the answers printed on a card. "I'm going to have it in my wallet to show people," he said.

Originally a space solar skeptic, Hajimiri's interest was piqued when he started looking more closely at the idea. "On average, you get about eight times more power in space" compared with solar on Earth, he told CNN. The beam won't kill animals either. And as for the Death Star? The beam won't be powerful enough to be weaponised, he adde





