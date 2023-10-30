Alexander Downer’s eerie 2021 prediction comes true

During a May 2021 interview with Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny, Mr Downer predicted that Iran would use Hamas as a “proxy” to halt the normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab world.“They (Hamas) wouldn’t get those rockets through a factory there in Gaza, they’re provided by the Iranians.”

Mr Downer suggested that Iran would use Hamas to incite violence and derail peace plans in the Middle East that began when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020.

“There’s a whole strategy that’s been put in place here, which I think is designed to do a number of things,” he told Mr Kenny in 2021. "If they can incite violence and something of a war in Israel and the Palestinian territories that will help turn the Arab nations against Israel." headtopics.com

In the weeks and months leading up to the October 7 attacks, the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia were negotiating an even larger movement towards peace in which the Arab nation would recognise the state of Israel in exchange for extensive US security guarantees.

“For Iran, the Abraham Accords and the Saudi deal were a massive strategic defeat and the attack on Israel did freeze the Israel Saudi deal,” Mr Downer told SkyNews.com.au on Monday. “Remember: the Iranians are smart and strategic choosing carefully how and when to attack Israel. We in the West are less cunning.” headtopics.com

