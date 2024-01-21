Alex de Minaur loses epic match to Andrey Rublev at Melbourne Park

An “absolutely devastated” Alex de Minaur is coming to terms with a major opportunity lost after losing a four-hour-plus, five-set epic to Russian ball-blaster Andrey Rublev. A maiden quarter-final at Melbourne Park was in sight when de Minaur shot to a two-sets-to-one edge over Rublev on Sunday night, only for the latter to rally for a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-0 triumph.

The gut-wrenching defeat in a match that lasted four hours and 14 minutes delivered a third-straight fourth-round exit at de Minaur’s home grand slam and means he will lose his top-10 ranking. The Australian star appeared the player best-positioned physically when the fifth set began, but Rublev’s explosive hitting came to the fore as de Minaur’s resistance wilted after spending the night scurrying across the court. “It’s tough because I thought he was hurting physically in the third and fourth . He just let go. He started swinging. The balls went in,” de Minaur said. “It’s not a match that I thought I lost physically. It was just that the racquet was taken out of my han





