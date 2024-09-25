Aldi Has Cheapest Groceries in Australia, CHOICE Report Finds

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has encouraged consumers to consider their grocery store preferences following allegations Coles and Woolworths hadThe Australian Consumers’ Association CHOICE – funded by the Albanese government – released its quarterly report on supermarket price differences on Tuesday.

The report has found that Aldi had the cheapest basket of goods, ahead of Woolworths, Coles and IGA. Picture: CHOICE The initiative comes following ongoing legal actions from the consumer watchdog against Coles and Woolworths for misleading pricing practices. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “Today’s CHOICE report provides important information to consumers, but we know there is more to do and we are committed to taking action to make sure Australians are getting the best deal possible.” Picture: Nine

The government has also encouraged the ACCC to pursue its legal action against misleading supermarket practices.

Aldi Coles Woolworths Grocery Prices CHOICE Report

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Basket of Aldi groceries a quarter cheaper than at Coles and Woolworths, Choice findsConsumer group looked at 14 common groceries including apples, sliced bread, flour, tinned tomatoes, cheese and milk

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's cheapest PHEV gets even more affordable with massive price cut7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

MG 4 becomes Australia's cheapest EV with circa-$10k price cut7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

How much Australia's 10 cheapest cars cost to service7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Brand's cheapest SUV gets a price cut7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

MG4 Becomes Australia's Cheapest Electric Car at Under $31,000The MG4 hatchback from MG Motor Australia has become the nation's most affordable electric car, priced at $30,990 until October 31st. This price reduction follows similar cuts by other companies like Tesla, Lotus, Renault, and Peugeot, creating a 'price war' in the mid and entry-level electric car segments.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »