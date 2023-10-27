Aldi accused of $150 million ‘wage theft’

Supermarket giant Aldi has been accused of deliberately underpaying more than 20,000 current and former workers more than $150 million through unpaid work.

over six years by requiring its store employees to work up to 30 minutes before their shift without pay.A court last year found Aldi underpaid workers at a NSW distribution centre by directing them to start work 15 minutes before their rostered start time.

SDA national secretary Gerard Dwyer said Aldi had its chance to do the right thing and backpay workers after they lost the Federal Court case.“They’ve fumbled the ball and failed to do it right by their workforce, now they have to face the consequences of these breaches,” he said. headtopics.com

The SDA notified Aldi weeks ago they would file the class action if the company did not fix its backpay but the union says it never received a response. “We discussed options to speed up the process, but we were advised it was not possible without potentially risking the accuracy of the calculations.”. It told staff it would provide further information over backpay in “the coming weeks”.An Aldi spokesman said that “making sure that our employees are paid correctly for their valuable contribution to our business is of paramount importance to us”.

Even if the backpay was correct, the supermarket could face significant penalties as the SDA is claiming that its practices were deliberate and systemic.

