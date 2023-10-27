Albanese tells US Congress he is clear-eyed on China threat

: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told US officials he is clear-eyed about the threat posed by China, as he made final rounds of Washington to allay concerns that America’s nuclear secrets and shipbuilding capacity would be jeopardised by the AUKUS submarine pact.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Mike Johnson shortly after he was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives.Top officials from the US Navy and the Department of Defence also threw their weight behind Albanese’s push, rejecting suggestions that helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines could strain American defence manufacturing centres, which have struggled to meet the country’s own targets.

The push to advance AUKUS capped off Albanese’s whirlwind four-day state visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, who had earlier warned Albanese about the risks of dealing with China.“Trust but verify is the phrase,” Biden said when asked if Australia could trust Beijing. headtopics.com

“This means investing in our capabilities to prevent competition escalating into conflict, and investing in our relationships to maintain the dialogue that safeguards stability,” Albanese said.“This is where Australia, like the United States, has been working to stabilise our relationship with China. We are clear-eyed about this. We are two nations with very different histories, values and political systems.

Albanese’s comments were delivered at a lunch hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “As a great American president and the father of the current US ambassador to Australia proved 60 years ago during the Cuban Crisis, the true measure of a superpower’s strength is the ability to pull the world back from the brink of conflict,” Albanese said. headtopics.com

Read more:

smh »

Albanese tells US Congress he is clear-eyed on China threatThe prime minister’s message to sceptical members of US Congress that Australia can be trusted with nuclear-powered submarines was backed by naval commanders. Read more ⮕

Aukus will ‘get done’ despite jitters in Congress, Biden tells Albanese at White House meetingUS president says getting approval for nuclear submarine plan through legislature a question of ‘not if, but when’ Read more ⮕

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

‘Trust but verify’: Biden warns Albanese on risks of dealing with ChinaThe US President also said he believed the Congress would back the AUKUS agreement on nuclear-powered submarines. Read more ⮕

‘Trust but verify’: Biden warns Albanese on risks of dealing with ChinaThe US President also said he believed the Congress would back the AUKUS agreement on nuclear-powered submarines. Read more ⮕

‘Trust but verify’: Biden warns Albanese on risks of dealing with ChinaThe US President also said he believed the Congress would back the AUKUS agreement on nuclear-powered submarines. Read more ⮕