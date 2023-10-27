Albanese tells US Congress he is clear-eyed on China threat

: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told US officials he is clear-eyed about the threat posed by China, as he made final rounds of Washington to allay concerns that America’s nuclear secrets and shipbuilding capacity would be jeopardised by the AUKUS submarine pact.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Mike Johnson shortly after he was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives.Top officials from the US Navy and the Department of Defence also threw their weight behind Albanese’s push, rejecting suggestions that helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines could strain American defence manufacturing centres, which have struggled to meet the country’s own targets.

“Australia will always look to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage, in our national interest.” Guests included former speaker Nancy Pelosi, a firm supporter of Taiwan, and theUS ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, whose father John F Kennedy was cited as an inspiration during Albanese’s speech. headtopics.com

Albanese, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris during a state luncheon.“Once again, that has become the test of our time. China has been explicit: it does not see itself as a status-quo power. It seeks a region and a world that is much more accommodating of its values and interests.”

Those he met included Democrat majority leader Chuck Schumer, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and Friends of Australia co-chair Joe Courtney, as well as politicians who had previously raised concerns about AUKUS. headtopics.com

Albanese declared he was “very confident” about AUKUS following the talks, raising expectations that US Congress would approve changes to technology export controls to ensure Australia would gain the three Virginia-class submarines early next decade.

