Albanese ‘supportive of space activities’ in Australia following new US partnership

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden have signed a new partnership allowing for the transfer of American space technology to Australia.

The agreement will boost Australia's commercial space industry by greenlighting more satellite launches by US companies from Australian sites. Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp said the new agreement shows a clear message from the Albanese government that they’re supportive of space activities in Australia.

“They are supportive of space activities here in Australia, both the launching of rockets from our nation but also the return of capsules already on orbit,” Mr Damp told Sky News Australia. “So very strong message and very exciting for us as a company and us as a nation as we move forward.” headtopics.com

