| Washington’s only grass tennis court just happens to be located at the Australian ambassador’s residence “White Oaks”.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito was spotted skipping away from the residence with her tennis racquet on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).the court played well and she was very impressed with the skill set of her opponent, understood to be the prime minister himself.More importantly, Capito, who serves on the Defence Appropriations Committee and who just returned from a trip to Australia, said AUKUS was now an integral part of the Australia-US relationship.

Capito’s backing is key given some members of her Republican Party have so far prevented the AUKUS pact from proceeding., chaos that prevented legislation from even hitting the Congress floor. headtopics.com

Albanese told Johnson he hoped Congress could pass legislation to progress the AUKUS pact by the end of the year.A final problem, however, of relaxing export controls will take more time to solve largely because of the sheer complexity of the rules. The US has strict controls on handing over sensitive technology to other countries and protecting military intelligence.

A separate component of AUKUS that deals with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing is also tricky. Export controls over these technologies don’t exist yet because many of the innovations are still emerging. headtopics.com

