Albanese’s visit reminds America ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’ on guns, says Harris

: US Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Australia for its gun reforms as America deals with another mass shooting, using a state lunch with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to declare: “it does not have to be this way”.in Maine, Harris expressed outrage and frustration that another community had been “torn apart by senseless gun violence” and told Americans “we must continue to speak truth about the moment we are in”.

“Gun violence has terrorised and traumatised so many of our communities in this country. And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way - as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.” The meeting with Johnson, however, was the first meeting the Republican has had with a foreign leader since being appointed speaker on Wednesday, ending three weeks of paralysis in Congress due to Republican infighting.Congratulating Johnson on his appointment, Albanese told him :“It is terrific and I really look forward to working with you.

Instead, Albanese spent the final morning of his Washington trip in a series of smaller meetings with Congress members, assuring them that Australia was not looking for "a free ride" at America's expense.

Among them was Republican Senator Jack Wicker, who had previously blocked AUKUS bills by requesting that they be contingent on more defence funding and last week spearheaded a bipartisan letter to Biden pushing him to release Pentagon cost estimates related to the submarine-industrial base.

But during the meeting, Albanese told the group this was a bipartisan issue in Australia, initially announced by a conservative prime minister Scott Morrison, and that Australia was making a huge investment to work alongside the US.Albanese also attended a Senate Leadership meeting with Democrat Majority leader Chuck Schumer and Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell, among others, before heading to the luncheon hosted by Harris and Blinken at the State Department.

