Albanese’s visit reminds America ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’ on guns, says Harris

: US Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Australia for its gun reforms as America deals with another mass shooting, using a state lunch with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to declare: “it doesn’t have to be this way”.in Maine, Harris expressed outrage and frustration that another community had been “torn apart by senseless gun violence” and told Americans “we must continue to speak truth about the moment we are in”.

“And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way - as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.” The meeting with Johnson, however, was the first meeting the Republican has had with a foreign leader since being appointed speaker on Wednesday, ending three weeks of paralysis in Congress due to Republican infighting.Congratulating Johnson on his appointment, Albanese told him :“It is terrific and I really look forward to working with you.

The Prime Minister had hoped to make the case for AUKUS at an address to a joint session of Congress, but without a Speaker to convene the House, this wasn't possible - something Johnson admited was unfortunate.

His first meeting was a breakfast organized by the Friends of Australia Caucus, co-led by Democrat co-chair Joe Courtney, where he met some politicians who have previously raised concerns about the AUKUS pact.

Vice President Kamala Harris toasts with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a state luncheon at the State Department in Washington.Also present was Republican Senator Jack Reed, the co-author of a separate letter warning Biden last year that AUKUS could stretch the US industrial base to "breaking point."

He told the audience that AUKUS was a “game changing” pact that would allow Australians and Americans to “work and train side-by-side in allied shipyards” and enable both countries to meet the new strategic challenges of our time.

