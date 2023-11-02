Albanese’s off to China, but there are some delusions he can leave behind

And for those with trade as their fundamental priority, the visit is overdue and Albanese needs to be sensitive to the concerns of the Chinese government and at least listen attentively to its guidance.

Albanese seems confident that he has the answer and can manage both Beijing and Washington. While all Australians would hope that is true, there are reasons to suspect it may not be.underscored Australia’s overt claim of the need for US protection against China, and its military and financial commitment to ensuring that the US is tied to the region and consequently Australia’s security.: that Australia can and should defend itself rather than depend on the US.

China demonstrated in 1950 in Korea and in 1969 on the border with the Soviet Union that it was not intimidated by the threat of nuclear weapons, so a few harpoon missiles from an Australian submarine, with doubtful prospects of ever being built, is unlikely to have any material impact on China’s plans. However, as a direct and unambiguous threat from a far-off country that is militarily not significant to China, its messaging is poisonous to bilateral relations.

In a world where a state of belligerency exists between the US and China, the tectonic pressures that apply to their bilateral relations now apply equally to Australia and China.? Simply, the Chinese strategy is usually to deliver a significant blow to punish or warn a potential adversary. In this case, China would have known its trade restrictions could not be sustained in the face of a challenge to the World Trade Organisation, and they weren’t.

