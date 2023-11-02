Albanese’s off to China, but there are some delusions he can leave behind

And for those with trade as their fundamental priority, the visit is overdue and Albanese needs to be sensitive to the concerns of the Chinese government and at least listen attentively to its guidance.

For the most part, it is clear that Albanese and the Australian government have chosen the US over China. Albanese’s recent trip to Washington underscored Australia’s overt claim of the need for US protection against China, and its military and financial commitment to ensuring that the US is tied to the region and consequently Australia’s security.The Echidna Strategy

Buoyed by his reception in Washington, a confident Albanese is hardly troubled by President Joe Biden’s warnings to be careful in Beijing. After all, Albanese’s new China narrative is one of resounding and repeated victories, from barley to wine (impending) and the release of Cheng Lei.

China demonstrated in 1950 in Korea and in 1969 on the border with the Soviet Union that it was not intimidated by the threat of nuclear weapons, so a few harpoon missiles from an Australian submarine, with doubtful prospects of ever being built, is unlikely to have any material impact on China’s plans. However, as a direct and unambiguous threat from a far-off country that is militarily not significant to China, its messaging is poisonous to bilateral relations.

