Albanese’s CEO leadership style led to profound defeat. What now for Labor?

For the past four years, the Australian Labor Party at the national level has acted more like a corporate brand than a political party, with Anthony Albanese holding down the CEO role.

Conventional wisdom holds that the referendum loss on its own won’t damage the government’s standing. That might be so, but it was the manner of the defeat that should be giving Labor MPs pause. He messed up the first two days of the election campaign and was lucky that a bout of COVID helped him reset and gain back lost ground. He knew the historic failure rate of referendums, too, and knew how much Labor’s primary vote had contracted at the past two elections. But he pressed ahead with the referendum anyway.Credit:Albanese had more than 20 years to observe Peter Dutton in the parliament.

Surely now, the penny is starting to drop. He is not some new incarnation of Bob Hawke, with a deep, instinctive understanding of the Australian mindset. Hawke was a one-off. Albanese is the leader of a party that just got over the line last year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Labor government’s renewables crusade is ‘doomed’: Andrew BoltAndrew Bolt says the Albanese government’s net zero plans are now in “shambles”, and not just because of the cost blowouts and delays in projects.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Labor government ‘advocates’ for ‘humanitarian law’ amid Israel-Hamas conflictForeign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says the Albanese government has advocated for the protection of civilian lives and “humanitarian law to be observed” during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ms Wong said the Albanese government has taken a “principle approach” since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Labor ministers spruik bulk billing boostThe Albanese government says more than 11 million Australians will have better access to bulk-billed GP visits after the long-awaited tripling of government incentives came into force. Labor ministers were out and about, spruiking a plan to make more GP visits free for children under 16, pensioners, and concession card holders.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SMH: Seven suburbs are a good start, but Labor is picking the low-hanging fruitWhen it comes to housing development it’s the suburbs that don’t rate a mention which speak the loudest. Hello Marrickville? Earth to Dulwich Hill? Paging Five Dock? They’re all getting Metro stations too.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Labor minister criticizes delay in Prime Minister's trip to ChinaFormer Labor minister Graham Richardson expresses his opinion that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to China has been delayed for too long. He acknowledges the importance of China as Australia's biggest trading partner but also highlights the tensions between the two countries in terms of military exercises.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Labor luminary urges Australia to lobby US for 'no first use' of nuclear weaponsGareth Evans, a Labor luminary, has called on Australia to lobby the US to promise 'no first use' of nuclear weapons, citing the decline of global arms control agreements. He emphasized the need for Australia to take a leadership role in addressing nuclear threats in the region.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕