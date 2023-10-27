Albanese’s Assistant Minister for a Republic is doing next to no work – so why does the role still exist?

“I made it very clear that this was the only referendum that I was proposing in this term. I made no commitments about any further referendums,” Mr Albanese said.

Not just because the Assistant Minister would have no referendum to work on, but because the man in the position Matt Thistlethwaite has literally done no work in the 513 days since he landed the job.

After my initial research - and wanting to give the Assistant Minister the benefit of the doubt in the absence of any counter-evidence from the Assistant Minister or his office or department that he has in fact been working hard to investigate the mechanics of a Republic and keep the public informed of his efforts - I lodged a Freedom of Information request with the Attorney-General’s department. headtopics.com

To borrow the words of the department, the documents I requested - draft or final versions of any speeches, transcripts or press releases -"do not exist". This was the finding despite his office requiring “staff likely able to identify documents to undertake comprehensive searches of relevant departmental information holdings.

In relation to my request for access to documents containing “any written departmental advice to the Assistant Minister for the Republic, the Hon Matt Thistlethwaite, relating to the republic portfolio” the department identified two documents, but only agreed to release one. headtopics.com

What the department did release in part was a solitary meeting with the Secretary, a Deputy Secretary and Legal Counsel from the Attorney-General’s Department on September 14 last year.

