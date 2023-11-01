Albanese heads to China with ‘eyes wide open’

Later this week, Albanese will head to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping. It will be the first time an Australian leader has visited China since Malcolm Turnbull went there seven years ago and comes on the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam’s historic visit.

“The Chinese are keen to big this up as much as we are,” says political editor Phillip Coorey. “This is China’s gateway back to the west. This will be a very important symbolic visit.”, Phillip Coorey and North Asia correspondent Michael Smith on why Albanese’s China trip is so important, the challenges facing Xi Jinping at home and how China’s slowing economy is changing the game.

Explore the big issues in business, markets and politics with the journalists who know the inside story. New episodes of

