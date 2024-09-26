Albanese Grilled Over Possible Negative Gearing Changes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been grilled on possible changes to negative gearing in an explosive Sky News interview after it was revealed Treasury was looking into the tax breaks .Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has copped an intense grilling on negative gearing after it was revealed the government was looking into the tax breaks .

Stefanovic grilled Mr Albanese on negative gearing during a heated interview Thursday morning. Picture: Sky News Mr Albanese shot back: “No Pete, what we did with our income tax changes was deliver a tax cut for every Australian.” The Prime Minister lashed out over Stefanovic's repeated questioning on plans for negative gearing. Picture: Sky News

