Albanese government strengthens sanctions against Hamas

Jewish groups have praised the Albanese government for strengthening sanctions against Hamas, but thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have targeted the government over its support for Israel, chanting 'shame Labor shame'. The Albanese government has been praised for strengthening sanctions against Hamas, while thousands of protesters have targeted Labor at pro-Palestine rallies.

On Saturday the Albanese government announced counter-terrorism financing sanctions would be imposed on an additional eight individuals and one entity associated with Hamas, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying the group included 'Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators' as well as a currency exchange. 'Sanctioning and publicly listing these additional eight persons and one entity for terrorism financing demonstrates that they are actively engaged in the support and facilitation of terrorism,' Minister Wong said





