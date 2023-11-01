Albanese government ‘reluctant’ to bail out stricken Tritium

“We haven’t made a call about whether or not we’ll back them in. And I’d be reluctant to make a call on that because investors will be obviously working with the management team to determine what they do next,” he said on the sidelines of an
He praised Tritium’s ability to develop technology and shift part of its operation to the US as “very good”, but said “they’ll now need to work through that”.Tritium has been threatened with being de-listed from the Nasdaq exchange in New York after its stock traded below the regulatory minimum average 30-day price of $US1 a share. It was trading at US20¢ overnight.
The company has said it is facing higher energy and labour costs, and is under-capitalised. Its investors have said that without further capital support, the company might need to relocate its manufacturing capability to the US, where support could come from the $US369 billion ($580 billion) Inflation Reduction Act.this week that it was hard to get funding in Australia, and thus keep the primary operation in Brisbane.
“To keep sovereign manufacturing capability, Australia will have to put money and legislation into it, because just like , that’s the only reason people are into factories over there,” she said.Mr Husic said companies would be able to get support from the government’s $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, but this was not in the hands of politicians.
“The capital there for firms that are building themselves up will be available, but the decisions will be made by an independent board that will kick the tyres on the individual investment propositions,” he said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕