Albanese government denies financial handout to Nauru over Taiwan-China diplomatic recognition

The Albanese government said Nauru did not ask for a financial handout from Australia to avoid switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, after Taiwanese officials claimed the move was prompted by a budget hole left after the island’s asylum seeker processing centre was scaled back., which leaves Taiwan with just 12 countries that diplomatically recognise it, including three in the Pacific.

Alex Ellinghausen The propaganda coup for Beijing came two days after Taiwan’s elections in which the Democratic Progressive Party’s William Lai Ching-te was elected president.“This was a decision by the sovereign government of Nauru and we respect their decision,” he said.“I would make the point that three Pacific Island Forum members recognise Taiwan. Thirteen members recognise the People’s Republic of China, including Australia, and we’ve got excellent relations with every single Pacific Island nation, including those who recognise the PR





